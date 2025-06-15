Myles Straw News: Back on bench vs. RHP

Straw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Straw will hit the bench for the series finale after he started in each of the Blue Jays' previous four games while going 2-for-13 with an RBI and a run. The last three of Straw's starts came against left-handed pitching, and he looks set to fill the short side of a platoon in center field with Jonatan Clase for the foreseeable future until Daulton Varsho (hamstring) comes off the injured list.