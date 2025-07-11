Myles Straw News: Notches steal in win

Straw went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one stolen base in Friday's 7-6 win over the Athletics.

Straw's playing time remains sporadic, though he was in the lineup for the second game in a row versus a right-handed pitcher. He got the start in center field while Nathan Lukes covered for Joey Loperfido (illness) in left. Straw's biggest asset is his speed, but he's collected just seven steals on eight attempts this year. The outfielder has added a .247/.292/.313 slash line with one home run, 16 RBI, 27 runs scored and eight doubles across 183 plate appearances. While he's holding onto a part-time role for now, there's no guarantee Straw will keep his spot in the majors once the Blue Jays' outfield gets Daulton Varsho (hamstring) and Anthony Santander (shoulder) back in the fold.