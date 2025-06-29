Myles Straw News: Shifting into part-time role

Straw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

After making four starts in center field over a five-game stretch from last Saturday through Thursday, Straw now finds himself on the bench for the second time in three contests. With the lefty-hitting Nathan Lukes getting more opportunities in center field of late since being activated from the 7-day injured list last weekend, the right-handed-hitting Straw might have to settle for the short side of a platoon at the position until Daulton Varsho (hamstring) returns from the 10-day IL.