Myles Straw News: Shifting into part-time role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Straw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

After making four starts in center field over a five-game stretch from last Saturday through Thursday, Straw now finds himself on the bench for the second time in three contests. With the lefty-hitting Nathan Lukes getting more opportunities in center field of late since being activated from the 7-day injured list last weekend, the right-handed-hitting Straw might have to settle for the short side of a platoon at the position until Daulton Varsho (hamstring) returns from the 10-day IL.

