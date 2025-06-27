Myles Straw News: Swipes sixth bag

Straw went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Guardians.

The veteran outfielder continues to get regular playing time while Daulton Varsho (hamstring) remains sidelined. Straw is batting .292 (7-for-24) over his last seven starts dating back to June 11, and on the season he's slashing .272/.303/.346 with one homer, six steals, 14 RBI and 20 runs in 148 plate appearances.