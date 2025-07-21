Nacho Alvarez News: Getting regular run at third base

Alvarez will start at third base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Giants.

He'll pick up his sixth consecutive start at the hot corner after going 4-for-18 with a double, a walk and two runs since being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on July 12. Though his production has been underwhelming thus far, Alvarez nonetheless appears on track to retain a regular spot in the Atlanta infield while Austin Riley (abdomen) is on the injured list.