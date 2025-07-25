Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Nacho Alvarez headshot

Nacho Alvarez News: Returns to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 25, 2025 at 8:39am

Atlanta optioned Alvarez to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

The 22-year-old has been up in the big leagues for the past couple weeks but will head back to Gwinnett due to Austin Riley (abdomen) returning from the injured list Friday. Alvarez received regular playing time at third base while Riley was out and went 6-for-30 (.200 average) with a double, two runs and nine strikeouts in eight games.

Nacho Alvarez
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now