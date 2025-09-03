Getting the start at shortstop and batting ninth in his first action with the Nationals since June 8, Nunez connected on his first two career homers in his 75th big-league game, launching a solo shot off Eury Perez in the second inning and a two-run blast against Luarbert Arias in the eighth. Nunez isn't known for his power -- he has only nine career homers in the minors -- but if he gets semi-regular playing time in September, he could make an impact on the basepaths. Between Triple-A and the majors this season, the 25-year-old infielder has gone 44-for-51 on stolen base attempts over 86 games.