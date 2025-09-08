Furman reached the Double-A level as a member of the Guardians organization last summer before landing on the IL in late June with a shoulder strain and then getting traded to the Giants just under a couple months later. He didn't make his debut with the Giants organization until shortly after the All-Star break this season, when he began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. He eventually shifted his assignment to Single-A San Jose and then High-A Eugene, slashing a collective .363\/.496\/.648 over 27 games with the three affiliates before finally getting cleared to debut for the Double-A club this past week.