Nate Pearson

Nate Pearson News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

The Cubs optioned Pearson to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Pearson's stay with the Cubs lasted just two days, with the right-hander getting sent back to Iowa after he was roughed up for five earned runs on five hits and two walks over two innings while mopping up in Sunday's 14-6 loss to the Mariners. Chicago called up right-hander Michael Fulmer from Iowa to take Pearson's spot in the bullpen.

Nate Pearson
Chicago Cubs
