Nathan Eovaldi Injury: No longer starting Sunday

Eovaldi has been scratched from his scheduled start Sunday versus Detroit due to tightness in his back, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Sunday was slated to be a marquee pitching matchup between Eovaldi and the Tigers' Tarik Skubal, but that duel won't happen. Instead, the Rangers have tabbed Jacob Latz to start opposite Detroit's ace. Eovaldi had an IL stint in June due to a triceps injury, and he has made four starts since being activated June 27. It's not yet clear if another trip to the injured list could be on the table for Eovaldi due to the back issue.