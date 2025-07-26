Nathan Eovaldi News: Fans seven in five shutout innings

Eovaldi (8-3) picked up the win Friday against Atlanta, allowing three hits and four walks in five scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Eovaldi, who was scratched prior to his last scheduled start with a back issue, circumvented some trouble while tossing just one clean inning and walking a season-high four. It's possible the Rangers are becoming more cautious about Eovaldi's workload, as the veteran right-hander has reached the 90-pitch plateau in just one of his four starts in July. Eovaldi has still been magnificent when healthy in 2025, working to a 1.50 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 101:18 K:BB over 96 innings, and he's next set to toe the slab against the division-rival Angels in Anaheim.