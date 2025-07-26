Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Nathan Eovaldi headshot

Nathan Eovaldi News: Fans seven in five shutout innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 26, 2025 at 1:29am

Eovaldi (8-3) picked up the win Friday against Atlanta, allowing three hits and four walks in five scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Eovaldi, who was scratched prior to his last scheduled start with a back issue, circumvented some trouble while tossing just one clean inning and walking a season-high four. It's possible the Rangers are becoming more cautious about Eovaldi's workload, as the veteran right-hander has reached the 90-pitch plateau in just one of his four starts in July. Eovaldi has still been magnificent when healthy in 2025, working to a 1.50 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 101:18 K:BB over 96 innings, and he's next set to toe the slab against the division-rival Angels in Anaheim.

Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now