Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Nathan Eovaldi headshot

Nathan Eovaldi News: Good to go for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Eovaldi (back) said Tuesday that he's good to go for Wednesday's start against the Athletics and does not expect to have any restrictions, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Eovaldi had to be scratched from a scheduled outing Sunday versus the Tigers due to back tightness, but he will return to the mound after simply being pushed back a few days. The veteran hurler has collected a microscopic 1.58 ERA and 0.85 WHIP over 16 outings for the Rangers this season.

Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now