Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Nathan Eovaldi headshot

Nathan Eovaldi News: Will start for Rangers on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Eovaldi (back) will start for the Rangers on Friday against Atlanta, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Eovaldi had to be scratched from his last scheduled outing this past weekend due to back tightness, but he's bounced back since then and has been cleared to rejoin the rotation. The veteran right-hander will be pitching on 11 days' rest, as his last start came in the final game before the All-Star break.

Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now