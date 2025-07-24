Nathan Lukes News: Hits homer in win

Lukes went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run during Thursday's 11-4 win over the Tigers.

Lukes snapped a four-game streak without a hit and an eight-game streak without an extra-base hit by hitting a double and a two-run home run Thursday. The 31-year-old has just eight doubles and six home runs in 204 at-bats, contributing to a slash line of .265/.355/.392 that doesn't sport a lot of slug.