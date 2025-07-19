Nathaniel Lowe News: Homers in win

Lowe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Lowe extended the Nationals' lead to 4-2 with a 402-foot blast in the sixth inning. The first baseman has three hits in two games since returning from the All-Star break, and he's homered twice with eight RBI and nine runs scored through 14 July contests. For the season, he's slashing .231/.296/.401 with 15 home runs, 62 RBI, 45 runs scored and one stolen base across 408 plate appearances.