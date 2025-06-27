Menu
Nestor Cortes Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Cortes (elbow) threw two simulated innings Friday and is expected to embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Cortes continues to progress in his recovery from a left elbow strain that landed him on the injured list in early April. He was cleared to throw bullpen sessions in early June, and he's ready to take the next step in his throwing program by going on a rehab assignment. Cortes will need multiple rehab starts before rejoining the Brewers' rotation and is on track to return to the majors around the All-Star break.

Nestor Cortes
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
