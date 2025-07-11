Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Nestor Cortes headshot

Nestor Cortes Injury: Sharp in second rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Cortes (elbow) struck out two and allowed three hits and no walks over four scoreless innings in his rehab start Thursday with High-A Wisconsin.

Since beginning his rehab assignment earlier this month, Cortes has pitched effectively over his two starts with Wisconsin and Triple-A Nashville, tossing seven scoreless frames with a 6:0 K:BB. He built up to 54 pitches (36 strikes) in Thursday's outing, and Cortes may need just one more outing in the minors to get stretched out a bit more before making his return from the 60-day injured list shortly after the All-Star break. Though the Brewers are flush with appealing rotation options, Cortes' strong track record as a starter with the Yankees over the last four seasons should be enough for him to reclaim a starting role with Milwaukee once he's activated. Cortes made just two appearances for the Brewers before being placed on the IL on April 6 due to a left elbow flexor strain.

Nestor Cortes
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now