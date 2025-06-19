Nick Allen News: Rare extra-base hit in easy win

Allen went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Mets.

The 26-year-old infielder entered Thursday with just six extra-base hits this season, and the double was only his third extra-base knock of the month of June. Allen has carved out a steady role in 2025 -- he's started 64 of Atlanta's 73 games at shortstop -- but it hasn't yet translated to very much fantasy appeal. He's hit eighth or ninth in the batting order in all but one of his outings, with Allen slashing just .230/.308/.268 with zero home runs, 13 RBI, 20 runs scored and six stolen bases through 211 plate appearances.