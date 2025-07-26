Nick Castellanos Injury: Nursing knee injury
Manager Rob Thomson said Saturday that Castellanos jammed his left knee against the outfield wall Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
The Phillies skipper noted that Castellanos is considered day-to-day, so although the outfielder will sit out Saturday's contest, his injury doesn't seem to be too severe. Johan Rojas will enter the Phillies' lineup while Castellanos recovers.
