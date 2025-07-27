Menu
Nick Castellanos News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 27, 2025 at 9:09am

Castellanos (knee) is starting in right field and batting cleanup Sunday against the Yankees.

The outfielder sat out of Saturday's contest after jamming his knee against the outfield wall Friday, but he's ready to rejoin the lineup after missing just one game. In seven games since the All-Star break, Castellanos is batting .241 (7-for-29) with a double, a homer, a stolen base, five RBI and four runs.

Nick Castellanos
Philadelphia Phillies
