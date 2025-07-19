Nick Gonzales News: Three hits against White Sox

Gonzales went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the White Sox.

Gonzales reached base in each of his first three at-bats, highlighted by an RBI double in the fifth inning. It was his first multi-hit effort since July 4, and he entered Saturday's game hitting just .097 across his last nine contests. Despite the slow stretch, Gonzales is still hitting .271/.327/.429 across 153 plate appearances for the season.