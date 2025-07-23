Nick Hernandez News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Astros optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Sugar Land after Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez was recalled by the Astros on Tuesday to take the spot on the 26-man roster after Lance McCullers (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list. However, Hernandez will head back to Triple-A, and that roster spot will be filled by Jason Alexander, who is expected to start against the Athletics on Thursday. Hernandez has spent most of the season in Triple-A, where he has a 1.70 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, three saves and a 48:17 K:BB across 37 innings.