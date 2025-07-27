Menu
Nick Kurtz Injury: Managing fatigue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 27, 2025 at 11:19am

Kurtz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros due to lower-body soreness/fatigue, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kurtz went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in Saturday's contest after his historic 6-for-6 performance Friday that included four homers, eight RBI and six runs, and he'll receive a well-deserved break Sunday. Manager Mark Kotsay said it's just a rest day for the rookie first baseman, who will be available off the bench despite the soreness. He's been arguably the best hitter in baseball over the past few weeks with 11 homers and a 1.718 OPS in his last 18 games.

