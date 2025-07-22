Nick Kurtz News: Continues to mash

Kurtz went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored, a double and a walk in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.

The A's managed just five hits in the contest, with two of those coming off Kurtz's bat. Both of the young slugger's knocks went for extra bases, as he doubled in the fourth frame and belted a solo homer in the sixth. Kurtz tallied just one long ball across his first 23 big-league games, but his power stroke has blossomed since then. Over his past 39 contests, the rookie has 18 home runs, 12 doubles, 43 RBI and a .319/.404/.792 slash line.