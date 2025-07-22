Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Nick Kurtz headshot

Nick Kurtz News: Continues to mash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Kurtz went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored, a double and a walk in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.

The A's managed just five hits in the contest, with two of those coming off Kurtz's bat. Both of the young slugger's knocks went for extra bases, as he doubled in the fourth frame and belted a solo homer in the sixth. Kurtz tallied just one long ball across his first 23 big-league games, but his power stroke has blossomed since then. Over his past 39 contests, the rookie has 18 home runs, 12 doubles, 43 RBI and a .319/.404/.792 slash line.

Nick Kurtz
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now