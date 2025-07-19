Nick Kurtz News: Knocks three hits, including homer

Kurtz went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three total runs and two total RBI in Saturday's 8-2 win over Cleveland.

All three of Kurtz's hits went for extra bases, and he knocked in both his team's first run (on a double in the fourth inning) and final run (on a solo shot in the ninth). The talented rookie is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, going 11-for-23 with eight extra-base hits (including four homers) and eight RBI during that span. Kurtz is a serious candidate for AL Rookie of the Year honors -- he has a .270/.342/.591 slash line with 18 home runs, 47 RBI and one stolen base through 60 games.