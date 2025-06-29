Nick Lodolo News: Concedes one run in no-decision

Lodolo did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 3-2 win over San Diego, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings with five strikeouts.

The Cincinnati southpaw entered this contest amidst a rocky stretch, pitching to a 5.49 ERA across 19.2 frames in June but managed to contain the Padres lineup in his hitter-friendly home park. The lone blemish on Lodolo's line came in the fourth inning when he allowed a solo homer to Xander Bogaerts. Through 94.2 total innings, Lodolo sports a 3.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 85:20 K:BB while yielding 13 long balls. He currently lines up to make his next start in a difficult matchup at Philadelphia next weekend.