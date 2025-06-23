Nick Lodolo News: Fans six in short outing

Lodolo did not factor in the decision during Monday's win over the Yankees. He allowed a run on six hits while striking out six over 4.1 frames.

Lodolo coughed up a solo shot to Aaron Judge in the first inning but otherwise kept the Yankees off the board. However, despite not walking a batter, Lodolo threw 94 pitches and failed to complete five frames. It was the second time in his last three starts that he threw fewer than five innings, but he coughed up six runs in the other. Lodolo is now sporting a 3.63 ERA with an 80:18 K:BB through 89.1 innings this season. He's lined up to face the Padres at home this weekend.