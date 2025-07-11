Nick Lodolo News: Quiets Miami in six shutout frames

Lodolo (6-6) notched the win Thursday against the Marlins, giving up no runs on three hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out four.

Lodolo scattered three singles while enjoying his fourth appearance of the season without allowing an earned run. The 27-year-old left-hander has now worked at least six frames on 11 occasions among 19 outings this year, and each of those performances have been quality starts. Across 106.2 innings to close out his first half of 2025, Lodolo owns a strong 3.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 97:22 K:BB.