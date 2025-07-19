Nick Martinez News: Secures another win Saturday

Martinez (8-9) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Mets, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander tossed 60 of 90 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth win in his last five starts. Unfortunately for his ERA, the fifth outing was a 10-run disaster against the Marlins on July 8. Martinez will carry a 4.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 81:27 K:BB through 116 innings into his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Rays.