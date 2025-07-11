Nick Nastrini News: Claimed by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Nastrini off waivers Friday.
Nastrini joins his third organization in just two weeks, going from the White Sox to Miami to the Dodgers. The 25-year-old hasn't appeared in an MLB game this season, and he's struggled in Triple-A, owning a 7.58 ERA and a 49:43 K:BB across 46.1 innings. The Dodgers' staff has been ravaged by injuries, so Nastrini could eat some innings as a long reliever, though he's likely to spend most of his time in the minors. Noah Davis was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now