Nick Pivetta News: Hit hard in no-decision

Pivetta didn't factor into the decision Friday, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in a 6-5 loss to the Royals. He struck out three.

Four of the six hits off Pivetta went for extra bases, including a solo shot by Bobby Witt in the first inning and a three-run blast by Jonathan India in the fifth that helped chase the right-hander from the game. Pivetta's homeritis is returning with a vengeance as the weather begins to warm up, and over his last 10 starts and 54 innings he's been taken deep 10 times, fueling a 5.00 ERA despite a 1.26 WHIP and 61:17 K:BB. He'll try to keep the ball in the park in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next week against the Nationals.