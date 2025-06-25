Nick Pivetta News: Stellar in eighth win

Pivetta (8-2) earned the win Wednesday over the Nationals, allowing just three hits over seven scoreless innings.

It was quite a bounce-back performance from Pivetta after he was tagged for four runs in just 4.2 innings against Kansas City in his last outing. The right-hander matched a season high with 10 strikeouts while delivering at least seven scoreless innings for the fourth time this year. Pivetta lowered his ERA to 3.36 on the season with a 1.03 WHIP and 101:24 K:BB across 16 starts (91 innings). He's currently lined up for a tough road matchup with the Phillies in his next outing.