Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Nick Sandlin headshot

Nick Sandlin Injury: Throwing program paused

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 25, 2025 at 8:51pm

Sandlin will be shut down from throwing for a week after receiving a cortisone shot in his right elbow, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sandlin was recently cleared to begin playing catch after landing on the injured list July 8 with elbow inflammation, but the Jays will now shut him down temporarily and see how he responds to his injection. Once the no-throw period is finished, a clearer timeline for the 28-year-old's return may begin to emerge.

Nick Sandlin
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now