Nico Hoerner headshot

Nico Hoerner Injury: Recovery in 'great spot'

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Hoerner (elbow) is "in a great spot" and is "not gonna miss much (time), if at all," Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hoerner underwent flexor tendon surgery in October, but he has progressed to throwing and hitting as he continues his recovery. It's not clear when the second baseman might be ready for his Cactus League debut, but it's looking at this stage of his rehab like Hoener has a good shot of avoiding a stint on the injured list to begin the season.

Nico Hoerner
Chicago Cubs
