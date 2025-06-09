Menu
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, June 9

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, June 9

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on June 9, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings nine-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected.

Chris Sale and Zack Wheeler check in as the highest salaried starters on tonight's mid-sized slate and are also 1-2 in projected points. Sale is our preference as he's allowed two runs or fewer in nine straight starts, sporting a 1.65 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 11.9 K/9 rate in that span. He's also scored 23 or more DK points in six of his last seven outings.

We've also starred Luis L. Ortiz and Jeffrey Springs in our optimizer. Springs has yet to be officially announced as the starter but is in line to be the primary option (he pitched 6.2 innings as a bulk reliever last week). Meanwhile, Ortiz gets a $1,700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary in a matchup against a Reds offense that has been held under five runs in six of their last seven games. Note that Merrill Kelly also ranks well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (pitchers with less than 10 IP not included):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Chris Sale11211
Zack Wheeler22115
Yusei Kikuchi

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Diamondbacks6.116High
Guardians5.317Medium
Angels5.318High
Cardinals4.72Low
Dodgers4.73Low
Braves4.610High
Red Sox4.51Medium
Pirates4.311Medium
Rays4.38Medium
Phillies4.39Low
Padres4.313High
Blue Jays4.212High
Athletics4.14High
Marlins4.05Medium
Mariners3.914Low
Cubs3.67Low
Reds3.66Medium
Brewers3.315Low

My primary team stack targets

Athletics vs. LHP Kikuchi (4.52 FIP, 1.59 WHIP). Key pieces: Willie MacIver, Logan Davidson, Luis Urias, Max Muncy, Brent Rooker

Diamondbacks vs. RHP Hancock (5.01 FIP, 1.6 HR/9). Key pieces: Geraldo Perdomo, Lourdes Gurriel, Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, Josh Naylor

Blue Jays vs. RHP Pallante (4.95 FIP, 1.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Alejandro Kirk, Vladimir Guerrero, Bo Bichette, Nathan Lukes, Addison Barger

Cardinals vs. RHP Berrios (4.41 FIP vs. 3.67 ERA). Key pieces: Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbaar, Willson Contreras, Ivan Herrera

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Baseball
