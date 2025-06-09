This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings nine-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*No postponements expected.

Chris Sale and Zack Wheeler check in as the highest salaried starters on tonight's mid-sized slate and are also 1-2 in projected points. Sale is our preference as he's allowed two runs or fewer in nine straight starts, sporting a 1.65 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 11.9 K/9 rate in that span. He's also scored 23 or more DK points in six of his last seven outings.

We've also starred Luis L. Ortiz and Jeffrey Springs in our optimizer. Springs has yet to be officially announced as the starter but is in line to be the primary option (he pitched 6.2 innings as a bulk reliever last week). Meanwhile, Ortiz gets a $1,700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary in a matchup against a Reds offense that has been held under five runs in six of their last seven games. Note that Merrill Kelly also ranks well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (pitchers with less than 10 IP not included):