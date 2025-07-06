Nico Hoerner News: Ends up homer shy of cycle
Hoerner went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, one RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 11-0 win over the Cardinals.
Hoerner was a homer shy of the cycle by the fourth inning, but he grounded out in the sixth and was replaced on defense by Jon Berti to begin the eighth. A cycle would be a bit of a long shot for the light-hitting Hoerner, though he has shown a little more power lately -- all three of his homers on the year have come since June 24. The infielder has added a .287/.336/.382 slash line with 37 RBI, 51 runs scored, 16 stolen bases, 18 doubles and two triples over 86 games.
