Nico Hoerner News: Filling in at shortstop

Hoerner will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

The Cubs will rest Dansby Swanson for the first time all season, so Hoerner will shift over from his usual post at second base to cover shortstop. Hoerner doesn't have any home runs this season, though he's provided fantasy value with a .284 batting average, 41 runs, 31 RBI and 14 stolen bases through 72 games.