Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Nico Hoerner headshot

Nico Hoerner News: Filling in at shortstop

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 22, 2025 at 11:19am

Hoerner will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

The Cubs will rest Dansby Swanson for the first time all season, so Hoerner will shift over from his usual post at second base to cover shortstop. Hoerner doesn't have any home runs this season, though he's provided fantasy value with a .284 batting average, 41 runs, 31 RBI and 14 stolen bases through 72 games.

Nico Hoerner
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now