Nico Hoerner News: Goes deep again in easy win

Hoerner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Astros.

Hoerner made his lone hit count, as he recorded his second home run in as many days and third in the last five games. Those three long balls account for all of Hoerner's home runs this season, so the power surge certainly came out of nowhere. The speedy infielder is also riding a seven-game hitting streak, and he's now batting .294 this year with 15 stolen bases through 79 games. Hoerner's speed and high batting average remain his most useful and bankable fantasy assets, despite the recent uptick in pop.