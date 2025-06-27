Nico Hoerner News: Homers in Friday's loss

Hoerner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Astros.

Hoerner got the Cubs on the board with his fifth-inning homer. The light-hitting middle infielder has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games, going 20-for-57 (.351) with four extra-base hits in that span. Both of his homers this season have come over the last four games. He's added a .294/.339/.378 slash line with 34 RBI, 45 runs scored, 15 stolen bases, 17 doubles and a triple over 78 contests, so while he won't add much power, he has shown plenty of consistency with his bat and his speed.