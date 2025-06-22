Nico Hoerner News: Starting at shortstop Sunday

Hoerner is starting at shortstop and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

The Cubs are giving Dansby Swanson a game off for the first time all year, which pushes Hoerner over to shortstop, while Vidal Brujan covers second base in his place. Hoerner doesn't have any home runs this season, though he's provided fantasy value with a .284 batting average and 14 stolen bases through 72 games.