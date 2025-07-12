Nico Hoerner News: Triples from leadoff spot Saturday

Hoerner went 1-for-4 with a walk, a triple and a run scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

For the second straight day, Hoerner batted leadoff, and he started the game with a triple before coming around to score. Chicago's regular leadoff hitter, Ian Happ, got the night off Friday and then slid down to seventh in the order Saturday. Happ is batting just .227 with a .324 on-base percentage, while Hoerner is batting .286 with a .334 on-base percentage. It could just be a temporary change to get the slumping Happ going, but if Hoerner sticks atop the lineup, he could get a boost in fantasy value batting ahead of dangerous run producers Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong.