Cameron looked like he was headed for an early exit after giving up home runs to Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto in the first inning. However, the left-hander would rebound and hold the Phillies scoreless over his final six frames, allowing just two more hits in an eventual 10-3 Kansas City victory. Cameron's gone seven innings in back-to-back starts, allowing just four runs while striking out 15 in that span. He's lowered his ERA to 2.98 with a 1.09 WHIP and 103:37 K:BB through 22 starts (127 innings) this year. Cameron's tentatively lined up to face the Blue Jays at home in his next outing.