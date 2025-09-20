The rookie southpaw reached the double-digit mark in quality starts, as he looked sharp in this 98-pitch performance, generating a respectable 12 whiffs. The only blemish on his line was a 437-foot solo homer given up to Dalton Varsho in the seventh, chasing Cameron from the game. The Central Arkansas product has been a steady fantasy contributor in the second half, putting up a 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 50:17 K:BB across 63.2 frames since the All-Star break. Cameron will look to continue his recent success in his next start, which is currently scheduled to come on the road against the Athletics next weekend.