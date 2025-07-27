Noah Cameron News: Tosses five scoreless

Cameron (5-4) picked up the win Sunday against Cleveland, allowing three hits and one walk with six strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

Cameron didn't allow a run for the third time in five starts, blanking the Guardians over five innings. It was a bounceback effort for the 25-year-old, who had yielded four runs and two homers to the Cubs in his previous start. In 14 starts this season, Cameron has a 2.44 ERA and a 71:23 K:BB over 81 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Blue Jays next time out.