Noah Davis News: Dealt to Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 16, 2025 at 7:59am

The Twins acquired Davis from the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Davis had been designated for assignment by the Dodgers following a nightmarish relief outing July 4 against the Astros in which he gave up 10 earned runs while recording four outs. For his career, Davis has posted an 8.95 ERA across 23 outings at the big-league level covering parts of four seasons. He'll begin his tenure in the Twins organization at Triple-A St. Paul.

Noah Davis
Minnesota Twins
