Noah Schultz Injury: Scratched from minor-league start

Schultz isn't starting as scheduled for Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday due to right knee discomfort, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Schultz had been slated to start Saturday night, but he isn't going to be able to take the mound due to the knee issue. The lefty prospect was promoted to Charlotte on June 14 and has started three games for the club, struggling to an 11.91 ERA, 2.34 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB over 11.1 innings. It's not yet clear how much time Schultz will need to miss.