Noah Syndergaard News: Gets minors deal from White Sox

The White Sox signed Syndergaard to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Syndergaard has not pitched anywhere since 2023, when he posted a 6.50 ERA and 56:19 K:BB over 88.2 innings covering 18 starts for the Dodgers and Guardians. The 32-year-old is a long shot to contribute this season, but the rebuilding White Sox felt he was worth a roll of the dice on a minor-league deal. Syndergaard will report to Chicago's spring training complex in Arizona for now before eventually being assigned to a minor-league affiliate.