Nolan Gorman Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Gorman (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Tuesday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gorman's back responded well to a pain-killing injection, and he has been cleared for rehab games. The infielder has been sidelined for just under two weeks, so he could be ready to rejoin the Cardinals' active roster later this week. What Gorman's role looks like upon his return might depend on what additions and subtractions the Cardinals make to their roster ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.