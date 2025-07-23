Nolan Gorman Injury: Gets pain-killing injection
Gorman received a pain-killing injection in his injured back Monday, MLB.com reports.
Gorman first injured his back prior to the All-Star break and then landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after he didn't progress as hoped. He will be eligible for activation next week, but the Cardinals will wait to see how Gorman responds to the injection before a timetable for his return comes into focus.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now