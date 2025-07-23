Menu
Nolan Gorman Injury: Gets pain-killing injection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Gorman received a pain-killing injection in his injured back Monday, MLB.com reports.

Gorman first injured his back prior to the All-Star break and then landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after he didn't progress as hoped. He will be eligible for activation next week, but the Cardinals will wait to see how Gorman responds to the injection before a timetable for his return comes into focus.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
