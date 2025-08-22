After impressing with 5.1 scoreless innings in his major-league debut, McLean shined once again Friday against a dangerous Atlanta lineup. The rookie right-hander fanned at least seven in his second straight outing, and he cut down on the walks altogether after lending four free passes in his first big-league appearance. McLean has now yielded just two runs over his first 12.1 innings to go with a 15:4 K:BB, though he's set to draw quite a tough test at home versus the first-place Phillies for his next appearance.